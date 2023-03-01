Open burn season begins

Open burn permits are now available in the Grand Valley.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Open burn season has returned to the valley like clockwork, bringing with it the first hints of the agricultural season. Mesa County will be accepting applications after March 1.

If you live within Grand Junction city limits, the spring open burn season runs until April 30. If you live outside of Grand Junction in Mesa County, the last day will be May 31.

Permits are $25 and are good during both designated burn seasons for the calendar year. The city says to keep an eye on air quality before you burn, as permits are not valid on days with no burn advisories in place or on red flag days.

