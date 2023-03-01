Police: Delta gunshot victim shot himself, no others involved

After investigating the area, police concluded that there was a mismatch between physical evidence at the scene and the account given by the victim.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Investigators responding to the early morning shooting in Delta on Monday have determined that a man who claimed to have been shot by an unknown man while on a walk was, in reality, shot by himself.

Law enforcement says that after investigating the area, the Delta Police Department concluded that there was a mismatch between physical evidence at the scene and the account given by the victim after being shot. After interviewing the victim a second time and presenting their findings, police say that the victim admitted that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police said that the victim did not initially give an accurate account of what happened due to “fears present at the time that prevented this person from providing the true account of the events at the time of the shooting.” Authorities did not specify what those fears were beyond that.

No other information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall

Latest News

Teachers in Colorado's classrooms need help. They are overworked and understaffed. A new bill...
New legislation could solve Colorado’s teacher shortages
FIRST RESPONDERS...PUBLIC DEFENDERS...AND COLORADO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES SPOKE OUT AT A COMMITTEE...
New bill could provide protections to Colorado’s public workers
KKCO OPEN BURN
Open burn season begins
KKCO FOREST REPORT
Colorado’s forests are stressed and vulnerable, increasing the likelihood of large fires