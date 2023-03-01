Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

rhpotw
rhpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Zorro!

Zorro is quite the character. This 5-year-old, charming guy is a little shy at first, but he’ll come out of his shell with some chin scratches and love. He’ll be your lap cat in no time. If you look at him closely, you’ll notice the cutest little smile! Zorro is FIV positive, which is similar to HIV in humans. Because of his condition, Zorro should live indoors only and should be the only cat in the home. He can be with dogs but a slow introduction is recommended.

They are also looking for foster homes if you are not able to adopt.

For more information you can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

