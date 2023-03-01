Snow returns tonight, falls through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow will return to Western Colorado tonight, and it will fall throughout much of Wednesday. It will linger through Thursday morning for some areas.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Four Corners, and the San Juan Mountains from tonight through 11 AM Thursday. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely. Locally, up to 20 inches is possible. Winds will gust to 35-45 mph, blowing the snow and significantly reducing visibility. Travel will become dangerous in the Winter Storm Warning area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the Paradox Valley, and the Lower Dolores River Valley from tonight through 5 AM Thursday. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is likely. Locally, up to a foot of snow is possible. Winds will gust to 30-35 mph, blowing the snow and reducing the visibility. Travel will be difficult and even dangerous at times throughout the Winter Weather Advisory area.

Timing the Snow

Some spotty snow is possible this evening. Snow will increase steadily after midnight. Widespread snow is likely for the Wednesday morning drive, but there can be some breaks in the snow in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose. Snow will fall through much of the day, but it will begin diminishing and will become more on and off after about 2 PM. The snow will likely end for most of the area from Grand Junction to Montrose by 7-10 PM Wednesday. Snow will focus more on far southern Colorado from Nucla to Cortez through Thursday morning. Snow will end before noon on Thursday, even in those southern areas.

Expected Accumulation

Snow accumulation will be somewhat limited in the valleys along Highway 50. Expected 1-4 inches from Grand Junction to Delta and Montrose. The higher range will be more favored farther south near Montrose. Higher amounts will be over the higher elevations. Expect 4-6 inches of accumulation from Glae Park to Nucla with 6-9 inches on the Grand Mesa and in the Elk Mountains. The biggest accumulation will be focused on the Four Corners and San Juans. 6-12 inches of snow can fall from Cortez to Dove Creek with 12-16 inches across the San Juans. Locally, more than two feet of snow can fall in the San Juans.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy. Spotty snow is possible. We’ll cool from mid-30s around 6 PM to near freezing by 9-10 PM. Snow will becoming likely overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 24 degrees around Delta, and 23 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of snow. High temperatures will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 41 around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.