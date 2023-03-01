Widespread snow becomes more scattered by the afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Widespread snow started moving back over the Western Slope before sunrise this morning. Snow will continue through much of the day today, but it becomes a bit more widespread as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Timing

Widespread snow continues to fall over most of the Western Slope at least until around 1 or 2 PM, then we should start to see a shift more toward scattered bands and cells of snow through the rest of the afternoon. Heavy snow and gusty winds could be possible in any banding that sets up over the region. Snow will continue to decrease in coverage through your evening commute, then we should be just about done with the snow over the northern and central portions of the Western Slope by around 10 or 11 PM. Additional snow will still be possible along and south of the San Juan Mountains between midnight and 4 AM Thursday morning, then we should be completely done with the snow through the daytime hours Thursday morning.

Remaining Snowfall Totals

As usual with departing winter systems, forecasted snowfall totals are continuing to come down pretty rapidly across the Western Slope. Just about everyone still has as little as a trace to as much as 1-2 inches of snow still left to go through Thursday morning. Some higher snowfall amounts of as little as 2 to as many as 6 inches could still be possible around Douglas Pass, atop the Grand Mesa, and in a few locations over the San Juan Mountains. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez could all still see between a trace and 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Mostly Drier End of the Week

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settle into the region on Thursday as drier air moves in. Some temperatures will turn a little warmer with the additional sunshine, but we should still mostly see highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A quick, weak disturbance swings through the region on Friday. Clouds will be on the increase once again, but much of the snow should fall over the northern mountains, the High Country, the Grand Mesa, and portions of the San Juan Mountains. We should stay dry in the valleys, but mostly cloudy skies continue with highs again in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Warming Up This Weekend

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies come right back to the Western Slope this weekend, and temperatures start climbing as well with highs in the lower and middle 40s on Saturday and upper 40s to lower 50s on Sunday.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy skies and scattered snow continues in and around Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez through the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will dry out with mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight with lows in the lower and middle 20s. Cortez could see some additional snow continue through the overnight hours with lows in the lower 20s. We’re all drying out with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through Thursday morning. Afternoon highs should wind up anywhere between the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s, depending on how much sunshine each location sees.

