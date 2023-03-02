Assistance with decreased SNAP Benefits

Semi truck at Food Bank of the Rockies Distribution Center
Semi truck at Food Bank of the Rockies Distribution Center
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, March 1, people receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will now notice a significant decrease in their allowance.

On average, individuals will receive about $90 less, with some seeing cuts as significant as $250. With the considerable decrease in money, many could work hard to provide food for themself or their families, but some organizations are willing to help.

While this downgrade in allowance affects those using the benefits nationwide, organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies look to assist across the Western Slope. “We’re the ones who provide the food to the soup kitchens, homeless shelters, food pantries, and any entity that is providing that food relief or by volunteering. Giving your time and wanting to encourage people receiving SNAP benefits that need that assistance,” said Sue Rodwick, Director of Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies. She mentions that Food Bank of the Rockies will have a mobile pantry at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on Monday, March 6, from 5 - 7 pm.

Before March 1, the Food Bank of the Rockies was preparing for a surge in food distribution due to the decreasing SNAP benefits. However, Rodwick states that due to inflation and the uptick in food orders, they can hit their budget quicker than before, and the Western Slope has seen the most significant need for food. The funding for food assistance is from individuals that donate. Since the Food Bank of the Rockies distributes food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), like the Evergreen Box Program, donations to these partners are just as needed as the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Every dollar donated to Food Bank of the Rockies translates to three meals that can get distributed. Rodwick mentions that people donate, on average, ten dollars or more a month.

With the SNAP allowance decreasing and many seeking help, the Food Bank of the Rockies is there to assist. You can also dial 211 for Essential Community Resources.

