Colorado gets funding for Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfire recovery

The forests and communities impacted by the fires will likely be rebuilding for years.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Officials with the State of Colorado welcomed a $39 million grant from the US Forest Service to address post-wildfire recovery needs on Thursday.

The grant is intended to help the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests recover from the exceptionally devastating Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires.

The Cameron Peak wildfire was the largest fire in state history, running late into the year and incinerating over 200 thousand acres of land and 224 homes before finally being contained in December of 2020.

Cameron Peak Fire from the air on Oct. 5, 2020.
Cameron Peak Fire from the air on Oct. 5, 2020. (Cameron Peak Fire Facebook Page)

While it wasn’t the largest, the East Troublesome wildfire is considered one of the most destructive fires in state history by experts. After igniting in mid-October 2020, the fire incinerated about 193 thousand acres, destroyed more than 400 homes and structures, and killed two people.

Nearly the entire town of Estes Park was forced to evacuate to escape the East Troublesome, making thousands leave their homes as fire and smoke turned the skies red. Extreme drought and gusty winds enabled the fire to move at extreme speeds, burning through 6,000 acres per hour at its peak.

Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020.
Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. (Credit: kevin j. beaty/colorado public radio news")

The funding will continue stabilization efforts and begin long term rehabilitation work on roads, trail repairs, reforestation, and recreation facility repairs.

