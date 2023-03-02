Colorado’s childhood vaccination rates are dropping

Pediatricians say that hospitalizations from preventable diseases are becoming more and more common.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Child vaccination rates have dropped since the start of the pandemic, dredging preventable diseases long thought to be extinct or contained in the US back to the surface.

Dr. Jessica Cataldi, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, says that her research indicates that the pandemic caused rates of routine childhood vaccinations to fall. Things aren’t looking any better in the post-pandemic world either, as Colorado struggles to get its population vaccinated.

It’s also costing a lot of money. Hospital charges to treat kids with the flu totaled more that $195 million in Colorado in 2020.

“We have a saying that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. Vaccines in a bottle on a shelf don’t do anyone any good,” said Dr. Cataldi.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado often have to treat patients who could have avoided ending up hospitalized. “It’s always really challenging to see any kid sick, and it’s worse when you know that something could have been done to prevent it,” said Dr. Cataldi.

She said that diseases previously left in the history books are resurfacing at alarming rates. “People I’ve learned from said, yeah, it’s been decades since I saw measles. Or it’s been decades since I saw a kid with this kind of meningitis. We’re seeing those things again.”

Vaccination has been a regular component of health care for over a century, following the creation of the first laboratory-produced vaccine in 1872 by Louis Pasteur for fowl cholera. Then in 1885, Pasteur created the first human vaccine to treat rabies.

“My biggest concern as a physician is that diseases that we can prevent, and in some cases, diseases that we even eliminated from the US with vaccinations are coming back and are now becoming more common again,” said Cataldi.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
North Ave. Business Robbed
Woman taken to hospital after robbery attempt

Latest News

TODAY STATE OFFICIALS WELCOMED 39-MILLION FROM THE U-S FOREST SERVICE TO ADDRESS POST-FIRE AND...
Colorado gets funding for Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfire recovery
AS GROCERY PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB... THE NEEDIEST AMERICANS ARE ABOUT TO GET LESS MONEY TO...
Food banks step up to support families affected by SNAP reductions
IF YOU WANT TO OWN A BOAT IN THE DESERT... YOU'RE RELYING ON MELTING SNOW TO KEEP LAKES FULL.
Lakes Mead and Powell could be bolstered by historic precipitation, but residents worry it isn’t enough
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters attends a debate...
Peters’ jury out to deliberate misdemeanor charge