Colorado’s childhood vaccination rates are dropping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Child vaccination rates have dropped since the start of the pandemic, dredging preventable diseases long thought to be extinct or contained in the US back to the surface.

Dr. Jessica Cataldi, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, says that her research indicates that the pandemic caused rates of routine childhood vaccinations to fall. Things aren’t looking any better in the post-pandemic world either, as Colorado struggles to get its population vaccinated.

It’s also costing a lot of money. Hospital charges to treat kids with the flu totaled more that $195 million in Colorado in 2020.

“We have a saying that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. Vaccines in a bottle on a shelf don’t do anyone any good,” said Dr. Cataldi.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado often have to treat patients who could have avoided ending up hospitalized. “It’s always really challenging to see any kid sick, and it’s worse when you know that something could have been done to prevent it,” said Dr. Cataldi.

She said that diseases previously left in the history books are resurfacing at alarming rates. “People I’ve learned from said, yeah, it’s been decades since I saw measles. Or it’s been decades since I saw a kid with this kind of meningitis. We’re seeing those things again.”

Vaccination has been a regular component of health care for over a century, following the creation of the first laboratory-produced vaccine in 1872 by Louis Pasteur for fowl cholera. Then in 1885, Pasteur created the first human vaccine to treat rabies.

“My biggest concern as a physician is that diseases that we can prevent, and in some cases, diseases that we even eliminated from the US with vaccinations are coming back and are now becoming more common again,” said Cataldi.

