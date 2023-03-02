Food banks step up to support families affected by SNAP reductions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grocery prices continue to climb across the country as Colorado prepares for a wave of citizens left unable to pay for food and basic amenities.

More than 42 million Americans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which just saw an average cut of $90 a month, say experts. Large families could see their support cut by as much as $250 per month.

Some states have already ended the pandemic-era emergency allotments that started three years ago.

Organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies are stepping up to fill the gap left by SNAP reductions. Officials from the food bank say that even just one dollar can go a long way in feeding hungry citizens.

“It’s amazing, you know, people giving ten dollars a month or larger, it makes a huge difference. One dollar translates into three meals that we are able to distribute,” said Sue Rodwick, director of the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies.

If you or your family are struggling to get your necessary daily calories, you can head to the Food Bank of the Rockies’ website, or dial 211 for essential community services.

