Lakes Mead and Powell could be bolstered by historic precipitation, but residents worry it isn’t enough

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Record-breaking precipitation and snowpack across the US may give overtaxed reservoirs a bit of breathing room, but residents say that it will take more than just one year of above-average precipitation to convince them.

Paul Miller, a hydrologist at the Colorado River Basin River Forecast Center, says that all areas that feed into the Colorado River are showing snowpack that is solidly above average. “We have seen a significant snowpack accumulation this season, much beter than what we have seen in more than a few years.”

Vice President of Lake Mead Marina’s Operations Bruce Nelson says his team has been following the snowfall this year very closely. “If you look at the projections and what the Colorado River is capable of, and the amount of snow that continues to fall, if it keeps happening the sky is the limit. It could really bolster us,” said Nelson.

Data Nelson’s team collected shows that snowpack is already 31 percent over the 30-year historic average, surpassing last year’s peak ahead of the usual peak in the first week of April. Plus, even more snow is on the way.

However, some residents aren’t convinced. Lenny Mayorga has lived in Boulder City since 1992 and has watched Lake Mead’s water levels plummet firsthand. “[The precipitation]’s been heaven sent, and it’s good, but it’s just going to go back down, unfortunately. We are taking too much water.”

Miller says that they will give the Bureau of Reclamation a forecast by the end of this week so it can release new data and a prediction of waters levels by mid-March.

