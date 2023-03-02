Lakes Mead and Powell could be bolstered by historic precipitation, but residents worry it isn’t enough

Rapidly diminishing reservoirs that serve as the keystone for human habitation in the southwest may get a boost from this year's precipitation.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Record-breaking precipitation and snowpack across the US may give overtaxed reservoirs a bit of breathing room, but residents say that it will take more than just one year of above-average precipitation to convince them.

Paul Miller, a hydrologist at the Colorado River Basin River Forecast Center, says that all areas that feed into the Colorado River are showing snowpack that is solidly above average. “We have seen a significant snowpack accumulation this season, much beter than what we have seen in more than a few years.”

Vice President of Lake Mead Marina’s Operations Bruce Nelson says his team has been following the snowfall this year very closely. “If you look at the projections and what the Colorado River is capable of, and the amount of snow that continues to fall, if it keeps happening the sky is the limit. It could really bolster us,” said Nelson.

Data Nelson’s team collected shows that snowpack is already 31 percent over the 30-year historic average, surpassing last year’s peak ahead of the usual peak in the first week of April. Plus, even more snow is on the way.

However, some residents aren’t convinced. Lenny Mayorga has lived in Boulder City since 1992 and has watched Lake Mead’s water levels plummet firsthand. “[The precipitation]’s been heaven sent, and it’s good, but it’s just going to go back down, unfortunately. We are taking too much water.”

Miller says that they will give the Bureau of Reclamation a forecast by the end of this week so it can release new data and a prediction of waters levels by mid-March.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
North Ave. Business Robbed
Woman taken to hospital after robbery attempt

Latest News

AS GROCERY PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB... THE NEEDIEST AMERICANS ARE ABOUT TO GET LESS MONEY TO...
Food banks step up to support families affected by SNAP reductions
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters attends a debate...
Peters’ jury out to deliberate misdemeanor charge
Drugmaker Eli Lilly announced it will cap the out-of-pocket cost of its insulin at 35 dollars a...
Insulin manufacturer caps cost at $35
The final score was 48-41.
Glenwood Springs girls knock off top-ranked George Washington