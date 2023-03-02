New bill to help with evictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, March 1, the Colorado Homes for all Coalition and the Community Economic Defense Project held a press conference in Denver to help prevent unfair evictions by landlords.

Bill HB23-1171, titled Cause Eviction to Keep Families in their Homes, prohibits a landlord from evicting a residential tenant unless the landlord has cause for eviction. According to the bill, cause exists when:

The tenant continues to fail to pay rent after the landlord provides the tenant with timely written notice of such nonpayment;

The tenant commits a substantial violation and does not cure it within ten days after the landlord provides the tenant written notice of the substantial violation;

Conditions exist for a no-fault eviction;

The tenant refuses to allow the landlord to enter the residential premises after the landlord has provided written notice of such entry at least 48 hours before attempting such entry unless the rental agreement specifies a longer period of advanced written notice; or

The tenant refuses to sign a new rental agreement with terms that are substantially identical to the tenant’s current rental agreement so long as the landlord offers the new rental agreement at least 30 days before the expiration of the current rental agreement.

However, there are conditions for a no-fault eviction of a tenant that does come with specific limitations. These include demolition or conversion of the residential premises, substantial repairs or renovations to the residential premises, or occupancy of the residential premises assumed by the landlord or a family member of the landlord.

A landlord that proceeds with a no-fault eviction of a tenant must provide relocation assistance to the tenant with two months rent plus the amount of one additional month’s rent if any of the individuals residing in the residential premises at the time the landlord proceeds with the no-fault eviction are under eighteen or at least sixty years of age, low income, or have a disability.

If a landlord proceeds with the eviction of a tenant of residential premises, then the tenant can seek relief from existing laws concerning unlawful removal of the tenant. But, of course, these assume the bill passes with the new provisions.

