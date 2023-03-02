Some sunshine returns today, warmer this weekend

Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 3/2
By Zack Webster
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Outside of potentially a couple of small higher-elevation pockets, we should be done with the snow across much of the Western Slope. We’ll see quite a bit more sunshine by later this afternoon.

Next 24 Hours

The morning continues with partly to mostly cloudy skies around most of the Western Slope with maybe a couple of small pockets of light snow along the northern San Juan Mountains. We’ll also be dealing with a little bit of lingering fog and freezing fog across the Grand Valley until around the mid-morning hours. Skies will start to clear out pretty quickly later this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around most of the region by the afternoon with highs warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds increase again overnight tonight with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s, then some places mostly along and north of Interstate 70 could start Friday morning off with a little bit of snow. We’ll be dry elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies.

Mountain Snow Returns Friday

Snow north of Interstate 70 early Friday morning will begin to scatter across the higher elevations of the Western Slope south of Interstate 70 through the rest of the day. the Grand Mesa, the High Country, portions of the Continental Divide, the San Juan Mountains, and portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau will see the best chances for rain and snow, but a couple of quick rounds of rain or snow cannot be completely ruled out across the valleys. Locations that don’t see any snow should continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Drier and Warmer Weekend

The snow departs the region, but some clouds linger around on Saturday around the Western Slope. We should see enough sunshine to kick temperatures up into the lower and middle 40s. We’ll see even more of an increase in sunshine on Sunday, and that should be more than enough to get temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds Return Early Next Week

Clouds will be on the increase once again overnight Sunday night and into early Monday morning, but any rain and snow should once again mostly remain north of Interstate 70. Mostly cloudy skies continue through the opening half of the work week with highs still lingering in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. We may have to watch some time around Wednesday for the potential of some increasing rain and snow chances once again.

