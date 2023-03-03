More snowfall for the High Country while temperatures warm this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our Friday:

Most of the Western Slope will sit under partly sunny skies as cloud cover hangs around for the day. For the San Juans and the High Country, snowfall is likely throughout the morning and afternoon hours before becoming more widespread by the evening. Most will affect areas of the San Juan Mountains, Flattops, Mosquito, Sawatch, and Gore Range, the foothills, and surrounding locations like Vail, Breckenridge, and Copper Mountain.

Most will sit anywhere between the one to four-inch snowfall accumulation range, whereas the higher elevations could see upwards of ten to twelve inches.

Temperatures today will hover in the lower forties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

The Weekend:

While our Saturday will remain dry and cloudy across the Western Slope, the Foothills have another chance of receiving a light scattered snow shower towards the nighttime hours. In addition, temperatures will start warming and Junction and Montrose, rising into the upper to mid-forties on Saturday.

By Sunday, Grand Junction will rise into the lower fifties and Montrose in the upper forties. Cloud cover will be scattered, leading to partly cloudy skies. The chances for snowfall will continue for the Foothills and the High Country. Again, similar to Friday, most will only see a significant accumulation of one to two inches at most.

Next Week:

Dry and cloudy conditions will continue for the valleys, and temperatures will stay or rise to the lower fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose. However, temperatures will ease back into the upper forties by Tuesday and Wednesday, with cloudy skies sticking around.

Based on the latest data, snowfall chances for the High Country will remain low next week. However, temperatures will rise back into the lower fifties as we arrive on Thursday for the valleys.

