PHOTOS: Zoo welcomes third baby elephant in just over a year

The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born on Thursday. (Source: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - An Omaha zoo has welcomed another baby elephant to the family.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of its newest male African elephant calf on Thursday.

Zoo officials said Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at about 2:30 a.m. The zoo says both the mother and son are doing well.

Caption

The birth marked the third African elephant calf born at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny who were born in January 2022.

WOWT reports the Elephant Family Quarters will be closed at the zoo to the public to allow Lolly to bond with her new calf. Guests will be able to view all three calves when the quarters reopen.

The zoo is also expecting the birth of a fourth elephant calf later this year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
North Ave. Business Robbed
Woman taken to hospital after robbery attempt

Latest News

Front building of Fruita Monument High School
Safety measures at District 51 schools from recent swatting calls
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Suspect charged after Chicago officer dies after shootout
FILE - A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in...
Angry Ohio residents confront railroad over health fears
Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, police said.
Mayor arrested on child porn counts in Maryland college town
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free-throw during an NCAA college basketball...
Antoine Davis 19 away from becoming NCAA’s scoring leader