Safety measures at District 51 schools from recent swatting calls

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Recent swatting calls have occurred nationwide, including here in Grand Junction. The most recent occurred at Grand Junction High School, and District 51 (D51) already has safety measures to keep students safe.

“There is a national system out there called I Love You Guys. It comes from the Emily Keyes Foundation, and they make recommendations, publish protocols and pamphlets,” said Tim Leon, Director of Safety and Security at District 51. He mentions that since the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999, schools in the state have changed how they handle security and safety. D51 manages forty-seven schools. It conducts two lockdown drills yearly, a shelter-in-place annually, and a monthly fire drill.

They know that vendors will present the latest technology to have schools try to adopt new security features, but here in the Grand Valley, Leon mentions that they let other schools test out the technology due to costs. However, if the budget is there and it is a feasible system, they will try to implement it in the future. They have trained school security guards or law enforcement for a live shooter event. The district hopes to have all forty-seven schools with either armed security guards or law enforcement officers. Leon states that law enforcement would stay around middle and high schools while security guards would be at elementary schools.

If a real-world threat occurs, schools take action right away. Law enforcement gets notified immediately. Regardless if the call is a hoax or real, the situation becomes a criminal investigation. Leon mentions that the latest SWAT teams have better equipment than before to force their way into the building and help with active shooters. Also, all law enforcement have access to every door at all schools and have wireless key fobs.

The district also knows that it can be tough on families and students, and they have a person on the security team, Jason Talley, who helps with the mental health of those struggling, along with the school’s psychiatrists.

