Snowy spots Friday, then a warming weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The storm system that brought us the snow on Wednesday passed south of us, and it’s no longer a player in our weather. However, it is intensifying and becoming a different animal over the Southern Plains. It will bring a threat of dangerous severe thunderstorms tonight from Texas and Oklahoma to Arkansas, Mississippi, and West Tennessee before tracking up the Ohio Valley and taking its storms with it on Friday. Multiple tornadoes have already been reported. Storms have also been producing destructive wind and large hail.

Snowy Spots On Friday

Our next weather maker is not a high-impact storm system at all. In fact, many of us won’t notice anything more than clouds on Friday. However, there will be areas of snow up on the higher terrain nearby. Some occasional light snow or rain is possible in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday. Any precipitation in the valleys will be scarce as most of it will stay pinned to the mountains. Clouds will be plentiful, and they’ll dim the sky and help prevent big warming.

Looking Ahead

After that, a string of partly to mostly cloudy days will line up to provide an overall enjoyable string of days. We’ll warm and bring high temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s for much of the next week. Mornings will cool to middle and upper 20s. No major storm systems look to affect us until at least the end of next week.

Weather This Weekend

Weather this weekend looks great here in Western Colorado. Saturday will start cloudy, but the day will brighten as the clouds clear. We’ll warm from high teens and low 20s in the morning to the middle 40s in the afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Morning lows will be mainly in the high 20s. Highs for the day will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some fresh snow can fall in the central and northern mountains on Friday. Highs across the High Country will be in the 20s to lower 30s. New snow is less widespread on Saturday, and it will be mainly over the northern mountains. High temperatures will be in the 30s across the High Country. More new snow is possible Sunday and Sunday night, especially over the central and northern mountains. High temperatures for the Ski Country will be in the 20s to lower 30s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool from near 40 degrees around 6 PM to near freezing by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 24 degrees around Grand Junction, 20 degrees around Montrose, 21 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly cloudy with spotty areas of rain or snow. Most of the precipitation will stay over the nearby mountains. High temperatures will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez.

