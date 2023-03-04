Fatal incident leads to road closures in the Redlands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to multiple reports of gunshots in the 800 block of 26 Road in Grand Junction.

Our crew on scene told us that law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, a male was discovered lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound.

Grand Junction Police Department officers spotted the suspects vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued westbound on Broadway, past the roundabout. The suspect applied their brakes causing the police vehicle to rear-end the suspect.

A short distance later, the suspect’s vehicle was disrupted. Our crew on scene said the suspect then fled on foot.

The GJPD, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol set the perimeter. One suspect is currently in custody.

At the time, Broadway is shut down in both directions near Broadway School. There is no estimate when the road will reopen.

Please avoid these areas, as there is increased law enforcement presence in the area.

This is an active investigation; further details will be released as they become available.

