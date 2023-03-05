Report of gunshots lead to arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A report of gunshots lead to an arrest in Orchard Mesa last night.

At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report that shots were fired near Helena St. in Orchard Mesa.

Approximately 15 patrol cars responded to the scene.

When officers arrived at the house, the suspect refused to comply. This resulted in the man being tased.

Ultimately, the officers were unable to find evidence of shots being fired but still arrested the man on outstanding warrants.

The suspects name has not been released.

