Another early spring-like day with changes late week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Next 24 Hours:

Like our Sunday, we will get another day of Spring conditions and temperatures. Throughout our Monday, we will, once again, sit under partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will either stay or rise into the lower fifties. For the High Country, gusty winds are still likely, and these locations will experience wind guts anywhere from forty to fifty miles per hour (mph). Tonight, cloud cover will give way to another clear night as temperatures fall into the upper twenties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Throughout the Week

For Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the lower fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose. The difference will be in the cloud cover. Increasing clouds will occur during the daytime and clear out during the nighttime hours. Tuesday and Wednesday will sit anywhere from partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry before changes arrive from Thursday and throughout the weekend.

Next Weather Maker:

The first of two rain and snowmakers will arrive Thursday. For our Thursday, snowfall is like in the High Country, while the valleys will experience the tail end of a chance of receiving a rain and snow mix during the morning hours. Location proximity to the snowfall will stay in the High Country but along and North of I-70. By evening, most of this weather maker pushes eastward out of the state. Then, it sets up for the second rain and snowmaker, the primary weather maker.

By Friday morning, cloud cover will blanket the Western Slope leading to overcast skies throughout most of the day. By the evening hours, the arrival of the following weather maker will impact the Western Slope. Like the one on Thursday, the High Country will have the best chance of receiving snowfall, whereas the valleys can experience scattered rain and snow showers. This snowmaker will continue throughout the overnight hours and into Saturday.

This rain and snowmaker will become more widespread by Saturday across most states. But, again, we can still see valley rain and mountain snow. Arriving towards the nighttime hours, this is where the valleys could see this transition into snowfall.

Most will wrap up by the Sunday morning to afternoon hours before leaving the remainder of the day under overcast skies. Temperatures will sit in the mid to lower forties from Thursday to Sunday for Montrose. Grand Junction will have temperatures rise into the upper forties for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.