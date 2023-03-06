Police: Small plane crash on Long Island; 1 dead, 2 critical

A small plane crashed in Lindenhurst Sunday afternoon, killing one person on board and injuring...
A small plane crashed in Lindenhurst Sunday afternoon, killing one person on board and injuring two others.(News 12 Long Island)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane trying to return to a suburban Long Island airport after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit crashed on Sunday, killing one person and critically injuring the two others aboard, officials said.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

The Piper PA 28 crashed shortly before 3 p.m. while returning to attempt an emergency landing at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of New York City, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police said the single-engine plane had taken off from the same airport at 2:18 p.m. and the pilot issued a mayday signal a short time later, indicating there was smoke in the cockpit.

The statement said the plane had turned back toward the airport to make an emergency landing but crashed at 2:58 p.m. near an intersection in North Lindenhurst not far from the Long Island Rail Road track.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were taken by medevac helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition, said the statement released by the police department’s commissioner, Rodney K. Harrison.

It said their names were being withheld while relatives are being notified.

The plane crashed into an area of trees and brush near the tracks, said Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer. Of the crash area, he said, “It’s like a buffer that runs along the tracks.”

Tom Altieri told Newsday he was getting out of his vehicle around 3 p.m. to enter his home in North Lindenhurst when he noticed a small plane unusually “low and slow.” Seconds after seeing the plane pass over him, he heard “a somewhat large explosion” followed by a plume of smoke.

A person posted pictures on social media showing black smoke rising over homes on a suburban street. Police said they closed a local road because of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and responded to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Broadway is currently closed after a high speed chase that followed a fatal shooting.
Fatal incident leads to road closures in the Redlands
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
FILE- Paul Manafort, center, arrives at court in New York on June 27, 2019. Manafort, the...
Manafort, US government settle civil case for $3.15 million
The U.S. government says ExxonMobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient...
Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility