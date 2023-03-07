Shooter and victim in Saturday morning shooting identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The man killed in a shooting on Saturday has been identified by the county coroner. Tyson Bratcher, a 37-year-old resident of Mesa County was shot to death early Saturday morning.

Cameron Boyd Potter, a 30-year-old man, has been arrested and charged. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is faced with 22 charges.

30-year-old Cameron Park was arrested this week. (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

The coroner stated that Bratcher suffered a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide, though Potter has not been charged for his murder at this time.

No information has been released on a motive for the shooting yet.

Police say that the shooting was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, but it quickly developed into three different crime scenes spread across the city.

The first crime scene was the original shooting. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says it received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 800 block of 26 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say that they found Bratcher lying dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

Following the shooting, law enforcement says that a red Ford Explorer was seen speeding away. Police gave chase, pursuing the SUV to the 2200 block of Broadway where the driver slammed on the brakes, causing the pursuing law enforcement to crash into its rear end and creating the second crime scene.

The third and final crime scene was inside an attic storage space on Blevins Road. Following the crash, the Potter fled on foot but was quickly tracked down by police. Potter was then arrested and jailed.

Potter has been accused of the following charges:

Firearm possession - special circumstances

1st degree assault on a police officer

Vehicular eluding

Vehicular assault while driving in a reckless manner

Criminal mischief of $20,000 or more

Possession of a weapon by previous offender

Possession of fentanyl

Reckless endangerment

Three counts of protection order violation

Attempting to destroy physical evidence

2nd degree burglary of a dwelling

Resisting arrest

Obstruction

Driving on a suspended license

Two counts of failing to stop at a red light

Reckless driving

Speeding 40 mph or more over

Possession of drug paraphernalia

2nd degree assault on a police officer

