Midweek sun and clouds, then weekend rain

Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 3/7
By Zack Webster
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ll see a few more clouds from time to time across the Western Slope through the middle of the week, then rain chances will start to increase as we head into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy skies this morning should gradually give way to more and more sunshine across the Western Slope as we head into the afternoon. Many of us will see sunny to mostly sunny skies later today with temperatures reaching 52° in Grand Junction, 53° in Delta, 54° in Montrose, and 57° in Cortez. Mostly clear to clear skies continue through much of the overnight hours, but clouds will start gradually increasing once again into early Wednesday morning with low temperatures dropping down to 31° in Grand Junction, 29° in Delta and Montrose, and 25° in Cortez. Clouds will continue to increase through Wednesday morning.

Cloudy but Dry Midweek

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue across the region on Wednesday and Thursday, and there could be a couple of pockets of snow over the northern portions of the region. Some snow is possible over the High Country and along the Continental Divide on Wednesday, then the northern mountains well north of Interstate 70 on Thursday. We’ll turn a little warmer with highs in the middle 50s on Wednesday, then temperatures turn quite a bit cooler on Thursday as a little more sunshine builds back in.

Wet and Unsettled Weekend

Clouds will be on the increase once again before sunrise early Friday morning, then rain and snow chances start to increase through the day on Friday as much better moisture starts moving into the region. The wet and unsettled weather that moves in on Friday is expected to continue through the weekend. We’ll mostly see snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys, though some snowflakes could mix in with the rain in some of the valleys as temperatures cool into the middle 30s on Friday and Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway is currently closed after a high speed chase that followed a fatal shooting.
Fatal incident leads to road closures in the Redlands
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing follow up

Latest News

Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 3/7
We'll enjoy a warmer, more seasonable week before rain and snow return this weekend.
KKCO 11 News -- Monday evening First Alert Weather 3.6.23
This week is warming beneath cloud-filtered sunshine.
This week turns warmer, then this weekend turns more unsettled
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast March 6, 2023
Another early spring-like day with changes late week