This week turns warmer, then this weekend turns more unsettled

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction warmed to 55 degrees at the airport on Monday. That’s the warmest day at Grand Junction since November 9 - nearly four months ago. That’s one-third of a year!

Warmer This Week

Warmth is starting to build. Even this week shows some signs of significant warming. This week started with mid-50s. Next Monday could be closer to 60 degrees. There will be some bumps in the road of this warming trend. Those bumps in the road include some cooler days and even some days of unsettled weather.

Trends Beyond the 7 Day Forecast

Long-range trends are finally showing some signs of change. The 6-10 day outlook favors above-normal temperatures, which is a solid change and a new direction as Spring approaches. It doesn’t last. We trend in a colder direction, favoring below-normal temperatures in the 8-14 outlook. “Normal” is defined by the 30-year average high and low temperatures. As of March 6, normal means 55 degrees for a high and 30 degrees for a low at Grand Junction.

Spring Fighting With Winter Over Warming

The atmosphere flows like a river. The atmosphere can also fluctuate its height and how thick it is. The thicker, taller atmosphere tends to be warmer and overall more stable. A thinner, shorter atmosphere tends to be colder and more unsettled. The atmosphere is trying to thicken up and warm as Spring approaches. There’s a thinner, spinning mass of cold air along the Pacific Coast of Canada. Small disturbances may spin out of that and over the top of us. They’ll bring clouds. They’ll even try to bring rain, but our biggest shot at rain this week comes on Saturday. Otherwise, the taller, warmer, and more stable part of the atmosphere will win the battle against the colder, more unsettled part of the atmosphere.

Our Next Weather Maker

Clouds will begin increasing on Friday, but rain should hold off until Saturday. We’ll be warm enough that snow is unlikely during the day. However, rain could mix with or even change to snow overnight Saturday through early Sunday morning before it ends. Accumulation seems unlikely at this point given the warmer air and the higher likelihood that the snow will melt.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be fair. Beneath a partly cloudy sky, we’ll cool from near 50 degrees around 6 PM to upper 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 29 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild. High temperatures will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez.

