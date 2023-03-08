3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide

An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing...
An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.(WVVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.

Four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crewmembers were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

CSX said an unoccupied locomotive was partially in the waterway where an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled, officials said. Environmental teams were deploying containment measures.

The derailment occurred in a remote area just south of Sandstone inside the New River National Park and Preserve, according to a statement from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. Several state agencies are monitoring the situation and said public water systems downstream have been notified and are monitoring for any potential public health impacts.

No hazardous materials were being transported and there was no danger to the public, CSX said.

The company said employee and community safety was a top priority as it sends teams to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US investigates Tesla for autopilot, steering wheels that can fall off
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality