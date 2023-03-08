Colorado House passes legislation to cap EpiPen cost

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado House passed legislation Tuesday to cap the cost of EpiPens at a flat $60 price for a two-pack.

Epinephrine auto-injection devices, aka EpiPens, cost as much as $700 for a two pack. After the EpiPen trademark was acquired by the pharmaceutical company Mylan in 2007, prices were raised 660% to $690.

House Bill 23-1002 creates the EpiPen Affordibility Program, giving uninsured Coloradans with a prescription to apply online through the Colorado Division of Insurance to obtain low-cost epinephrine auto-injectors.

The bill would also require manufacturers to post access to the program on their websites.

