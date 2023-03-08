Colorado House passes legislation to cap EpiPen cost

After becoming the first state to cap the cost of insulin, Colorado is setting its sights on capping EpiPen costs too.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado House passed legislation Tuesday to cap the cost of EpiPens at a flat $60 price for a two-pack.

Epinephrine auto-injection devices, aka EpiPens, cost as much as $700 for a two pack. After the EpiPen trademark was acquired by the pharmaceutical company Mylan in 2007, prices were raised 660% to $690.

House Bill 23-1002 creates the EpiPen Affordibility Program, giving uninsured Coloradans with a prescription to apply online through the Colorado Division of Insurance to obtain low-cost epinephrine auto-injectors.

The bill would also require manufacturers to post access to the program on their websites.

