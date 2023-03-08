Colorado Red Cross responded to 34 calls for services last month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Volunteers report that it has responded to 34 calls for service in February, supporting and providing care to a total of 261 people.

The western Colorado chapter of the humanitarian organization responded to six calls and helped a total of 15 people within their 27-county service area.

