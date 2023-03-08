Colorado Red Cross responded to 34 calls for services last month

The Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responded to over two dozen house fires last month.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Volunteers report that it has responded to 34 calls for service in February, supporting and providing care to a total of 261 people.

The western Colorado chapter of the humanitarian organization responded to six calls and helped a total of 15 people within their 27-county service area.

