D51 board narrowly votes down proposed clinic for new Grand Junction High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A proposed on-campus clinic for the new Grand Junction High School was narrowly shot down Tuesday night after the District 51 board voted against the clinic 3 to 2.

Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema voted against the clinic, whereas board members Doug Levinson and Kari Sholtes voted in favor.

Opponents say that finding out about a lawsuit against the proposed operator of the clinic via an anonymous letter rather than from the company itself left a poor impression.

Supporters, on the other hand, cited an existing MarillacHealth Clinic at Central High School as proof the program works to benefit children.

