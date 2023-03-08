Denver officer charged in shootout sued by injured bystander

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A police officer accused of accidentally shooting five bystanders as he fired at an armed man as bars let out in downtown Denver last year is being sued.

Angelica Rey, one of the bystanders, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Officer Brandon Ramos for the July 17 shooting that severed a nerve in her leg and caused her to nearly be trampled, The Denver Post reported. She is seeking an unspecified amount in economic, punitive and non-economic damages.

Ramos has been indicted on two counts of second-degree assault, both felonies; as well as six counts of third-degree assault, a prohibited use of a weapon and five counts of reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors. An attorney representing him in the criminal case could not immediately comment Tuesday, according to The Post.

Three officers in total fired at Jordan Waddy, 22, after he pulled a gun from his pocket outside a bar at closing time, according to the indictment.

Ramos is accused of shooting Waddy from the side twice — while a crowd of people was standing behind him. The two other officers who were standing in front of Waddy when he pulled the gun will not be prosecuted because grand jurors found that from their positions there was only a brick wall and the bar behind the armed man.

Waddy was struck several times but survived. He is a previous offender and is being prosecuted for third-degree assault and possession of a firearm. The officers said they were following Waddy after he punched another man during a fight and signaled he was armed.

Ramos remains suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case against him. The lawsuit names only Ramos as a defendant — not the Denver Police Department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

