Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone and removing an organ, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called on Feb. 15 to respond to reports of a stabbing and found a victim whose organ was removed when they arrived at the scene.

The stabbing victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody March 7.

