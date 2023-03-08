New decision on the Japanese Beetle

Japanese beetles cover the petals of a rose Wednesday morning at Topeka's Gage Park.
Japanese beetles cover the petals of a rose Wednesday morning at Topeka's Gage Park.(Phil Anderson)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An update on the infestation that Mesa County and state leaders are monitoring closely..

This morning county commissioners held a public hearing to declare the Japanese Beetle a public nuisance.

It was approved 3-0.

Commissioner Cody Davis said without addressing the beetle infestation, it could severely affect our local economy.

He says local produce would have to be quarantined because the Japanese beetle feeds on grapes, peaches, and vegetables.

Peaches in Mesa County create $14 million annually for the local economy.

Fruit and wine tourism can bring in $22 million.

Commissioner Bobbie Daniel says officials are working to act as quickly as possible to save money and heartache in the future.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

The United States Olympic Committee logo.
USOPC gets record $10 million donation for mental health
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Voting tech firm spotlights Murdochs in defamation suit
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo for badminton.
USA Badminton agrees to pay $1M in ‘confidential’ settlement
St. Vincent Health opened a $26 million state-of-the-art hospital in Leadville, Colorado, in...
Covid Aid Papered Over Colorado Hospital’s Financial Shortcomings