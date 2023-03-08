NJCAA Week Two Rankings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Junior College baseball Season continues, here’s the latest rankings from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Team Record Previous Rank #1 Central Florida 23-1 1 #2 Walters State 16-2 2 #3 McLennan 13-4 3 #4 Central Arizona 19-5 4 #5 Iowa Western 10-0 5 #6 Santa Fe 24-0 8 #7 Florence-Darlington 19-4 9 #8 Wabash Valley 14-6 10 #9 Johnson County 15-3 12 #10 Georgia Highlands 15-5 13 #11 Pensacola State 21-4 19 #12 Wallace-Dothan 12-6 18 #13 Gaston 19-2 14 #14 Crowder 13-6 6 #15 Gulf Coast State 15-5 11 #16 Blinn 17-5 22 #17 Delgado 14-4 20 #18 San Jacinto 13-9 7 #19 Southern Nevada 14-6 15 #20 Cowley County 4-5 17

