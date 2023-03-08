NJCAA Week Two Rankings

By Garrett Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Junior College baseball Season continues, here’s the latest rankings from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

TeamRecordPrevious Rank
#1 Central Florida23-11
#2 Walters State16-22
#3 McLennan13-43
#4 Central Arizona19-54
#5 Iowa Western10-05
#6 Santa Fe24-08
#7 Florence-Darlington19-49
#8 Wabash Valley14-610
#9 Johnson County15-312
#10 Georgia Highlands15-513
#11 Pensacola State21-419
#12 Wallace-Dothan12-618
#13 Gaston19-214
#14 Crowder13-66
#15 Gulf Coast State15-511
#16 Blinn17-522
#17 Delgado14-420
#18 San Jacinto13-97
#19 Southern Nevada14-615
#20 Cowley County4-517

