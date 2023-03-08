Victim of Lake County cold case identified after 50 years

Unidentified remains found in Lake County over half a century ago have been identified.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Unidentified remains found in Lake County over half a century ago have been identified.

The remains were identified through Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation cold case team at the request of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. By using forensic genetic genealogy and other investigative tools, the remains were identified as a gardener named Paul Smith.

Smith was from Modesto, California, but his body was found on Independence Pass in Colorado in June of 1970. Investigators at the time submitted the remains for analysis, but neither DNA testing nor fingerprint analysis provided an identity.

Police say that foul play is not suspected, but asks that anyone with information regarding the case contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

THE HOUSE PASSED LEGISLATION TODAY TO CAP THE COST OF EPI PEN AUTO INJECTOR DEVICES AT...
Colorado House passes legislation to cap EpiPen cost
Snapchat sued by Colorado familes over fentanyl overdose deaths
Snapchat sued by Colorado familes over fentanyl overdose deaths
The American Red Cross logo.
Colorado Red Cross responded to 34 calls for services last month
MESA COUNTY LIBRARY WANTS TO APPLY FOR SPECIAL FUNDING FROM THE FEDS.
Clifton Library seeking federal funding