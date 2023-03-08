Victim of Lake County cold case identified after 50 years

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Unidentified remains found in Lake County over half a century ago have been identified.

The remains were identified through Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation cold case team at the request of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. By using forensic genetic genealogy and other investigative tools, the remains were identified as a gardener named Paul Smith.

Smith was from Modesto, California, but his body was found on Independence Pass in Colorado in June of 1970. Investigators at the time submitted the remains for analysis, but neither DNA testing nor fingerprint analysis provided an identity.

Police say that foul play is not suspected, but asks that anyone with information regarding the case contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

