CMU Partners with City of Montrose

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University is partnering with the city of Montrose to improve its’ economy and resident’s education.

Administrators plan to cut a deal with the Rathbone Hotel developers to revitalize the city’s hotel. The city will take all of the proceeds from that to establish a permanent endowment fund matched with a half million dollar contribution from CMU.

This endowment will pay for a new hospitality management and culinary arts program at the Montrose campus. The end goal-boost tourism and recreation in the city.

