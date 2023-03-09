Colorado bill to end corporal punishment in schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A proposed Colorado bill will make it illegal to use corporal punishment on children in schools or childcare centers.

HB23-1119 is sponsored by Representative Regina English and senator Rhonda fields, both democrats.

They say the bill prohibits willful infliction of physical pain on a child unless in acts of self-defense, like breaking up a conflict or to gain control of weapons in a child’s possession.

A similar bill was presented in 2017 but was not passed.

This bill is currently under consideration, and was first presented on February 10 of this year.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.