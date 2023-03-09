Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays

Coloradans in mountain towns have been seeing delivery delays of days or weeks at a time.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet met with US Post Master General Louis DeJoy about growing concerns from Coloradans not getting their mail.

Hickenlooper stated that postmaster DeJoy’s answers were “unsatisfactory,” and both senators say that some Coloradans are waiting weeks at a time to get their mail due to delivery service issues.

DeJoy responded saying that the mountain areas where the problems manifested have a workforce that is spread too thin. High cost of living in Colorado’s mountain towns is also presenting a major roadblock to the hiring process.

In total, seven communities have filed lawsuits against the postal service over delivery issues, including Steamboat Springs, Silverthorne, and Parachute.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

Colorado lawmakers are debating whether or not to increase penalties for truck drivers who...
Truck drivers without CDLs could face steeper punishment under proposed bill
GJFD unveils new fire engine with new tech
GJFD unveils new fire engine with new tech
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison
d51
D51 holding meeting Thursday night to discuss school closures