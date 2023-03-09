D51 holding meeting tonight to discuss school closures

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is holding a meeting tonight at 7:30PM at R-5 High School to discuss school closures and consolidations.

We’ve told you the list of schools, Lincoln Orchard Mesa, Orchard Avenue, and East Middle School. On Tuesday, we were there as school board members talked about how to help staff members impacted by these closures. On the list, helping employees find similar work and offering mental health resources.

No mention of possible support for students impacted by these closures. Stay tuned on-air and online for the latest information.

