Meeting to discuss Japanese Beetle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council and Mesa County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a meeting today at 5:00pm to discuss the issue over the Japanese Beetles.

The meeting will be held at Mesa County Commissioners’ board room on the 3rd floor.

Earlier this week County Commissioners declared the Beetle a nuisance which enables staff to take emergency action to quarantine or eradicate the invasive pest.

