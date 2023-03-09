Meeting to discuss Japanese Beetle

Japanese beetle
Japanese beetle
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council and Mesa County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a meeting today at 5:00pm to discuss the issue over the Japanese Beetles.

The meeting will be held at Mesa County Commissioners’ board room on the 3rd floor.

Earlier this week County Commissioners declared the Beetle a nuisance which enables staff to take emergency action to quarantine or eradicate the invasive pest.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

D51 principals draft letter
Mesa County District 51 Principals Voice Opinion on School Closures
CMU Homecoming
CMU Partners with City of Montrose
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
Marillac Health Clinic CEO Speaks Out After District Votes ‘No’ on Clinic
File - police lights
Denver officer charged in shootout sued by injured bystander