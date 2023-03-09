Marillac Health Clinic CEO Speaks Out After District Votes ‘No’ on Clinic

D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic(Max Pixel)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night’s District 51 school board meeting left people in disbelief.

The hours long board meeting ended shortly after the board failed to pass a vote on a Marillac clinic to be utilized by D-51 students.

Kay Ramachandran, the CEO of the Marillac Clinic, said the school board made up it’s mind long before the meeting last night took place.

“Andrea the chair even said when Doug asked her, you made up your mind before the lawsuit and she said yes, yes I did.” Ramachandran said.

The lawsuit Ramachandran made reference to was about an internal lawsuit one clinic is facing. Board members argued they didn’t have enough transparency about the lawsuit.

“it is strictly an employment lawsuit between the employer and Marillac and the ex-employee. That’s a very internal matter,” Ramachandran said. “It’s about employment it impacts no other party.”

Andrea Heitz, D-51 school board president, said she worked with board members to come up with a solution to keep access available to the clinic.

“The happy medium I spent a lot of tine and mental brain damage trying to figure out what would work was to find a possibility where the clinic could be somewhere near the school.” Hetiz said.

Ramachandran said she doesn’t see the issue of a clinic for D-51 schools being brought back in the future after last night’s decision.

