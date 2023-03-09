Plenty of sunshine today; clouds, rain, and snow return Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a cloudy and gray day yesterday, we’re seeing much more sunshine around the Western Slope today. It won’t last for long, though. Clouds, rain, and snow return to the region by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Clouds, Rain, and Snow on the Way

Our next winter storm starts moving into the region early Friday morning. Most of us will start our Friday off with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and maybe a little bit of snow coming down out across the High Country. Snow, some heavy at times, will continue to become more scattered to widespread across the higher elevations of the Western Slope through the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon. Drier air in the valley will hold off most of the rain until temperatures start cooling down closer to the dew points later Friday evening. Mountain snow and valley rain continues across the region through Friday night and into early Saturday morning, then we should start to see things taper off across the northern and central portions of the region by around the middle of the day on Saturday. Some additional rain and snow could continue to fall over the San Juan Mountains through much of the rest of Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall Totals

Snow will nearly be a non-issue across the valleys as this winter storm moves through. Even Interstate 70 through the northern portions of the Western Slope shouldn’t see much in the way of snowfall amounts until you get closer to Vail and Eisenhower Tunnel, where 6 to 9 inches of snow is possible. It’s a much different story for the higher elevations of the Western Slope. The Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, and several locations along the San Juan Mountains will likely see between 1 to 2 feet of snow, with a handful of locations potentially seeing more than 2 feet of snow.

Drier and Warmer Next Week

Things will mostly turn drier on Sunday aside from some pockets of lingering rain and snow, but mostly cloudy skies continue to remain in place. Those clouds start breaking up into early next week, and we’ll start to see more of a transition into partly cloudy skies by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm along the way, and by Tuesday we could see multiple locations with highs in the lower 60s, including Grand Junction. The last time we saw 60s in Grand Junction was back on November 9, when the temperature reached 64°.

Next Wintry System

Some consistencies primarily on timing is still being ironed out, but it looks like our next chance for rain and snow around the Western Slope will come on Wednesday and Thursday. For now, the greatest focus for the best rain and snow chances look to be Wednesday morning, but it’s very possible we could continue to see some of that rain and snow into Thursday as well.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the rest of the afternoon across the Western Slope with highs reaching 50° in Grand Junction and Cortez, and 48° in Delta and Montrose. Mostly clear skies continue through the evening, then clouds increase overnight tonight with lows dropping to 31° in Grand Junction, 29° in Delta, 27° in Montrose, and 26° in Cortez. Friday morning starts off with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, then rain and snow chances become much more likely by later Friday evening and into Friday night.

