Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

A Russian mercenary chief says he needs help to seize Bakhmut. (Source: CNN/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/TELEGRAM/OMBR72/BRUSSINF/WAGNER ORCHESTRA/KREMLIN)
By HANNA ARHIROVA and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:34 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities and hitting some residential buildings, Ukrainian officials and media said.

Air raid sirens wailed all over Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, for at least five hours in the early morning hours. It was the first such missile attack in three weeks. Ukrainian media said air defense systems were activated in multiple regions.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said there have been 15 strikes on the city of Kharkiv and the outlying northeastern region, and residential buildings were hit. He promised to reveal more details about the scale of the damage or any casualties in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants,” he said in a Telegram post.

The governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, also reported strikes on Odesa, saying that energy facilities and residential buildings were hit.

“The second wave is expected right now, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters!” Marchenko wrote on Telegram, saying the region was hit with a “massive missile attack.”

Air raid sirens sounded during the night across Kyiv, and residents in the capital were jolted out of bed by at least one loud explosion. It was not immediately what, if anything, was hit.

Zelenskyy on Monday chaired a meeting in which top military brass “spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation. (CNN, Telegram/Social Media)

More explosions were reported in the northern city of Chernihiv and the western Lviv region, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne.

Russia has been hitting Ukraine with these massive missile attacks since last October. Initially, the barrages targeting the country’s energy infrastructure took place weekly, plunging the entire cities into darkness, but became more spread out in time, with commentators speculating that Moscow may be saving up ammunition.

The last massive barrage took place on Feb. 16.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

CMU Homecoming
CMU Partners with City of Montrose
D-51 Principals voice concern over school closures
Mesa County District 51 Principals Voice Opinion on School Closures
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
Marillac Health Clinic CEO Speaks Out After District Votes ‘No’ on Clinic
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision