D51 board votes to close doors of East Middle School

East Middle
East Middle(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A proposal to close East Middle School was approved Thursday night after the Mesa County School Valley District 51 Board of Education voted 3-2.

District 51 discussed closing some schools this school year. Aside from East Middle School, D51 initially considered closing Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary and Orchard Ave. Elementary.

The potential closures come as the school district faces declining student enrollment, unsustainable staffing, difficulties providing adequate student services, underutilizing facilities, and increased safety risks.

