El Niño begins, impacting weather across the Earth

La Niña has officially ended, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, bringing changes that impact weather across the planet.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - La Niña has officially ended, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, bringing changes that impact weather across the planet.

La Niña’s moisture-laden meteorological mirror match El Niño tends to bring increased hurricane activity in the Pacific and reduced activity in the Atlantic.

El Niño tends to bring more rain and snow to California as well, which is already seeing a lot of moisture.

Temperatures often spike with El Niño as well. The 2020-2022 La Niña period was the warmest on record, and forecasters say the next year or two will likely bring even higher temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

This winter on the Front Range may have been unusually cold but historical records show that...
Colorado faces less impact from warmer winters
Social media certainly can make parents nervous if their kids are regular participants in...
Colorado’s Attorney General wants more oversight into social platforms
A BILL THAT WOULD CAP THE COST OF EPI-PEN DEVICES PASSES THROUGH THE STATE HOUSE TODAY.
EpiPen price cap passes house
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a former member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during...
Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election