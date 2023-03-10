EpiPen price cap passes house

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A bill that could cap the cost of EpiPen autoinjectors passed through the Colorado House Thursday.

It would cap the cost at a flat rate of $60 for a two-pack, following in the footsteps of the Colorado Insulin Affordability Program. The program became law in 2021 and capped the cost of insulin at $100.

Right now, manufacturer Mylan is charging nearly $700 for the autoinjector.

The bill passed with a vote of 47 to 15. It will now go to the Senate for a vote.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.