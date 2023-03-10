Crews scramble to control gas leak in Clifton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Emergency crews are racing to a reported gas leak in the area of 32 and E Road. 32 Road from D 1/2 to C 1/2 Roads is closed, as well as D Road from 31 1/2 to 32 1/2 Roads.
Police ask for residents in the area to stay inside.
Preliminary reports show officers are diverting traffic. Law enforcement officers describe it as a fairly large leak and are discussing how wide of an area to evacuate.
We have a crew on the way and will update you as soon as we learn more information.
