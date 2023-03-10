Crews scramble to control gas leak in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Emergency crews are racing to a reported gas leak in the area of 32 and E Road. 32 Road from D 1/2 to C 1/2 Roads is closed, as well as D Road from 31 1/2 to 32 1/2 Roads.

Police ask for residents in the area to stay inside.

Preliminary reports show officers are diverting traffic. Law enforcement officers describe it as a fairly large leak and are discussing how wide of an area to evacuate.

We have a crew on the way and will update you as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.