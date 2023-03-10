Mesa County holds meeting to update on Japanese beetle

Japanese beetle
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, March 9, Mesa County and the City of Grand Junction held an update meeting on the Japanese beetle. In the latest meeting, the county discussed ways of targeting the grub in the ground before it reached the complete adult stage. The main talking points were about spraying yards. A concern at the meeting was getting consent from the owners to apply this treatment. While it will be low risk, they knew not everyone would want this treatment used.

One idea was to apply Geographic Information System (GIS) to track what areas are affected compared to those that aren’t. Then, for those in that area, the county could knock on people’s doors requesting that they apply for treatment. The last aspect is when to spray, what months would be the best, and the type of weather conditions.

The city is considering the possibility of having a community outreach event to talk about options on how to lower the grub and Japanese beetles in the county.

