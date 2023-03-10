Valley rain and mountain snow are likely Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain and snow will return to Colorado’s Western Slope on Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker

We’re tracking a storm system along the West Coast that is bringing rain and mountain snow from Washington and Oregon all the way to Southern California. This will all track inland and in our direction tonight and tomorrow.

Timing For Western Colorado

Snow will begin increasing over our mountains as early as 4-7 AM Friday. The snow will steadily increase over the high elevations, but the valleys will mostly stay dry through at least noon. After noon, rain will likely begin increasing. There may be some difficulty because the humidity on the valley floor is so low, more rain will likely evaporate back into the clouds rather than falling to the ground. Some rain is possible, but the faster we cool, the fast the humidity will increase. The faster the humdity increases, the earlier the rain will begin falling in the valleys. Right now that looks to happen between 2 PM and 5 PM, but rain becomes even more likely after dark. Rain in the valleys may mix with snow at times. It may even change to snow briefly on the Montrose end of Highway 50. However, rain is more likely than snow in the valleys. Snow will mostly be over the higher terrain. Rain and snow will end by noon Saturday around Grand Junction, but it may linger into the night farther south from Montrose and Nucla to Cortez.

Expected Accumulation

Snow may fall in the valleys, most likely mixed with rain. Accumulation is unlikely since the snow is more likely to melt. Some areas of the mountains, like the Elks near Crested Butte, can get more than two feet of snow. The northern San Juans get 16-20 inches of accumulation. Cortez and the southern San Juans can get more like 5-10 inches of snow. More of that will melt than accumulate in Cortez. Our central and northern mountains mostly get 5-10 inches of accumulation, but more than a foot may fall in localized areas - especially around Aspen and Leadville.

There’s Wind, Too

Also be aware of wind. Winds on Friday may gust up to 25-35 mph in the Grand Valley, then 20-30 mph gusts are likely on Friday night in our southern areas - especially from Montrose and Nucla south to Dove Creek and Telluride.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear to start, then clouds will start increasing after about 8 PM. We’ll cool from upper 40s at 6 PM to upper 30s at 10 PM. Tonight will become cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 32 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 28 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be cloudy and gusty at times. Snow will increase on the higher terrain after 7 AM. The valleys along Highway 50 will mostly stay dry - aside from a stray shower - until after about 2 PM. The faster we cool, the faster the rain will begin to fall in the valleys, and it will gradually become more widespread during the evening drive. High temperatures will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

