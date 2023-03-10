Valley rain and mountain snow likely through Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies rolled into the Western Slope last night, then valley rain and mountain snow chances start to increase through the day today and into Saturday.

Timing

Snow will continue to mostly fall over the higher elevations of the Western Slope, including the High Country, the Grand Mesa, Monarch Pass, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the San Juan Mountains through much of the rest of the morning. Mountain snow will continue to increase in coverage and intensity through the early afternoon hours, and we could see some rain drops down in the valleys between noon and around 3 or 4 PM. Valley rain should really start to ramp up by around 7 PM or so this evening as temperatures start cooling down closer to the dew points--allowing more rain to reach the surface before evaporating. Mountain snow and valley rain, some heavy at times for both areas will continue pretty consistently until around 1 or 2 AM Saturday morning, then the rain and snow should start to become a little more scattered in nature again through much of Saturday morning. Rain and snow will start to taper off from north to south across the region Saturday morning, and by around 10 AM to noon we should see much of the rain and snow coming down over the San Juan Mountains. They will start to see their rain and snow wind down through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

Snowfall Totals

Not much has changed in the thinking for expected snowfall totals. Snow is not very likely in the valleys from Grand Junction, to Delta, and into Montrose. Even if we manage to see some snowflakes in these locations, most of it should melt as it falls. Around 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible up Interstate 70 between Parachute and Rifle. Snowfall totals start to creep up toward the 9 to 12 inch mark as you get closer toward the Continental Divide. The highest snowfall amounts are still likely atop the Grand Mesa, over the Elk Mountains, and across portions of the San Juan Mountains and the southern parts of the Uncompahgre Plateau, where 1 to 2 feet of snow is likely.

Travel Impacts

Roads will be wet along Interstate 70 from the Utah state line to roughly De Beque, and down Highway 50 to Montrose, but we shouldn’t see any issues with snowy or icy conditions. Interstate 70 from De Beque to Glenwood Springs will be mostly okay with just a small amount of snow coming down, but Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Eisenhower Tunnel could see some snowy and icy roads in some spots. Highway 50 east of Montrose toward Gunnison will also be an increasingly snowy drive as you get closer to Monarch Pass. Some of the biggest travel issues will be found along Highway 145 into Telluride, Highway 550 through the San Juan Mountains, and any road that takes you anywhere around the Grand Mesa and over toward Crested Butte.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue through much of the day in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose as mountain snow comes down in the surrounding higher elevations. Most of the valley rain should hold off until around 7 PM or so, when the air starts to humidify more as temperatures start dropping closer to the dew point. Highs will mostly wind up in the lower to middle 40s, as those cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will limit most of the usual daytime heating. Mountain snow and valley rain continues overnight tonight with lows in the middle 30s. We’ll start off our Saturday morning with scattered mountain snow and valley rain, but that should start to taper off by around lunch time.

Drying Out, Warming Up

Some lingering rain and snow could persist in a couple of pockets on Sunday. Outside of that, we’re drying out once again with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures could reach the lower 60s for the first time since early November in several locations by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.