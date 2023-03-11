Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic Day 2

By Garrett Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The second and final day of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic Baseball wrapped up amid less-than-ideal weather. A couple teams were still able to get their games in before field conditions took a turn for the worse.

The Palisade Bulldogs took down the Palmer Ridge Bears in dramatic fashion winning 11-10.

The Grand Junction Tigers lose an early lead to the Rampart Rams, at a final score of 8-7.

The Central Warriors suffered their first loss of the season to the Lutheran Lions at a final score of 10-5.

Two games were cancelled, the matchup between Fruita Monument and Prairie View, and Palmer Ridge vs Central.

Total Records

Fruita Monument (2-0)*

Prairie View (2-0)*

Lutheran (2-1)

Central (1-1)*

Grand Junction (1-2)

Palisade (1-2)

Rampart (1-2)

Palmer Ridge (0-2)*

* - Record does not reflect canceled game

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
Free agency key for Broncos with so little draft capital
East Middle School
Reaction to East Middle School Closing
This winter on the Front Range may have been unusually cold but historical records show that...
Colorado faces less impact from warmer winters
EL NINO IS ON THE WAY.
El Niño begins, impacting weather across the Earth