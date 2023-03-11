Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The wailing heard in a Georgia fire station last month was no siren. It was a newborn infant saying hello to the world.

Austell firefighter Bret Langston delivered his own granddaughter at his fire station.

The baby’s mother said she was halfway to the birth center when she realized she was not going to make it. Luckily, her dad’s fire station was just down the street.

A dozen firefighters, including Langston, were on shift when she arrived.

The little girl named Adalynn Marie Williams was born in one of the station’s bunk rooms.

“She’s beautiful, she’s perfect,” Langston said.

The girl’s mother said she plans to keep bringing her baby back to the station to visit her grandfather and to see where she was born.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Mt. Rose will be open this weekend
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Tahoe ski resorts
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio