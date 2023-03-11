GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new organization is forming here in the Grand Valley looking to help out the elderly and disabled veterans.

Helping Hands Western Slope Association is a non-profit organization whose primary purpose is to help out elderly and disabled veterans with low-cost to free repairs to their homes. “I’ve seen how much there is a need for a program like this because a lot of elderly that just cannot no longer do these maintenance repairs on their homes,” said Aaron Chalfant, founder of Helping Hands Western Slope Association.

He looks to the future, hoping for grants and funding to help make an office space. In addition, they are looking for donations to help kick start the organization and recently just completed a GoFundMe. They are also creating a website where people can learn about the program and help donate.

Like any non-profit organization, funding can also come from state and federal grants. With Helping Hands, they started with the GoFundMe page and are also looking to establish connections with local contractors to form their Pro Bono network. With the organization’s structure, they are also looking for materials like wood, sinks, etc. Chalfant also wants to work with other non-profit organizations and slowly expand across the Western Slope.

They will have a meeting where the community can come out and hear about the organization and apply to be a volunteer or a board member.

“We are going to be talking at that meeting, the different safety protocols and how we’re going to be doing case management,” said Chalfant.

He mentions that this will be a great addition to the Grand Valley to help tackle other problems that the elderly and disabled veterans can face. Chalfant says this is very important to ensure the structure is in good standing. Trying to do repairs alone can be a significant challenge. It is his way of giving back to the community and being able to help out in any way.

The first meeting will be at noon on March 30 at the Redlands Community Center.

